We're The Renegades Now
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

You Are The Culture Warriors This Time

* We’re winning.

* You want to take on a real challenge?

* While you’re at it, don’t get dead — because liberalism is going to help you get dead, fast.


• WATCH: Dan’s Speech At Turning Point Action Conference (22 min)


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 17 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v30jddq-a-shockingly-dopey-faceplant-ep.-2048-07172023.html

