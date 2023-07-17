We're The Renegades Now

You Are The Culture Warriors This Time
* We’re winning.
* You want to take on a real challenge?
* While you’re at it, don’t get dead — because liberalism is going to help you get dead, fast.
• WATCH: Dan’s Speech At Turning Point Action Conference (22 min)
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 17 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v30jddq-a-shockingly-dopey-faceplant-ep.-2048-07172023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.