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Who are the Jesus Christians???
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7 views • July 07, 2020
Who are the Jesus Christians? And is the Voice in the Desert channel a front for this controversial religious group, which imploded a decade ago due to persecution? This video explores the movement behind A Voice in the Desert; its history and attempts to sincerely follow Jesus and promote obedience to the teachings of Jesus. It also provides a link to an academic paper written about the Jesus Christians as part of the World Religions and Spirituality Project, and gives a link to the Jesus Christians website (JesusChristians.com). Check out this video to find out how this group began, what it has done in the past and more importantly, what it is doing today.
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