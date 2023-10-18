Die UN-Agenda 2030 und ihre 17 Ziele der Nachhaltigkeit übertragen auf die Ziele der Neuen Weltordnung.

Die UN-Agenda 2030 und ihre 17 Ziele der Nachhaltigkeit, die unsere Welt verändern sollen, entsprechend übertragen auf die Ziele der Neuen Weltordnung, die die Menschheit letztendlich versklaven.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.