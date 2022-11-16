Canada Should ‘Decouple’ Supply Chain Relationship With China, Innovation Minister Says

https://gnews.org/articles/520611
Summary：11/13/2022 CBC News: Canadian Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne suggested 'decouple' supply chain relationship with China, and intensify cooperation with democratic countries like the US, Japan, South Korea and Germany.
