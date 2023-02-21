Create New Account
Got Tipped that Secret Service is going to Railroad me as Political Prisoner for "Counterfeiting"
#5Slampig
Published 17 hours ago

Making up that someone is Counterfeiting is Classic Secret Service KGB-like behavior. Their made up BS might mean me spending the rest of my life as a Political Prisoner. Will I be in Prison, when Biden's Handlers in China have the US Nuke the US & hope Russia joins in Nuking the USA? More info: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/109587628095112417


https://www.bitchute.com/video/QIeVu5G6TNid/


https://rumble.com/v21opbm-does-dhs-spy-on-and-rip-you-off-for-rothschild-bankers-in-china.html


Should "American Justice" look like this. I may spend the rest of my life in prison. I have done nothing wrong.

Keywords
monsantocorruptionbreaking newschild traffickingjoe biden arrestedukraine war

