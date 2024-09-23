BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Leaving Commiefornia - Virtue and Vice - Political Rhetoric
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
20 views • 7 months ago

Golden State Exodus: The moveBuddha 2024 California Migration Report


For the third year in a row, California is the top exit state. But because it’s the most populous state, there are plenty of new Californians, too. Nearly half a million Americans are bucking the trend and betting on the Californian dream each year. This report uses moveBuddha’s in-to-out ratio, a comparison of searches for moves in vs. out to reveal the migration patterns shaping California in 2024.


https://www.movebuddha.com/blog/california-exodus-migration-report/



Virtue and Vice Law Further Affirms Taliban’s Power in Afghanistan


With the new virtue and vice law, the Taliban are on track to take the country back to the norms of their late 1990s rule.


The law is part of a vice and virtue decree that severely restricts religious practices and personal freedoms including everyday matters such as celebrations, transportation, shaving, music, and women’s appearance and behavior. It further puts limitations on women, requiring them to always cover their bodies and faces along with prohibiting them from speaking loudly, reciting poetry, and singing in public. Furthermore, it also contains provisions targeted at men. The law includes rules on the length of men’s beards and clothing. It also curtails the rights of non-Muslim citizens to celebrate their holidays.


https://thediplomat.com/2024/08/virtue-and-vice-law-further-affirms-talibans-power-in-afghanistan/



How Democrats relentlessly dialed up violent rhetoric against Trump before assassination attempt — comparing him to Hitler


Democrats’ rhetoric stoking fear and hatred against former President Donald Trump — including repeated comparisons to Adolf Hitler — is coming a harsh new light following the assassination attempt against him on Saturday.


Trump’s political opponents have long used incendiary language in response to his more controversial statements — commonly casting him as a cartoon villain hellbent on bringing about the end of democracy itself.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/how-democrats-relentlessly-dialed-up-violent-rhetoric-against-trump-before-assassination-attempt-comparing-him-to-hitler/ar-BB1pYb9T



Here are six videos of Democrats calling for violence or physical confrontations that are still active on Twitter


Videos of Democrats during the Trump administration calling for their supporters to confront Republicans physically or warning of “civil unrest” on the streets are still active on Twitter.


https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/1561816/here-are-six-videos-of-democrats-calling-for-violence-or-physical-confrontations-that-are-still-active-on-twitter/



Violent Democrats Responsible for Attempt on Trump’s Life


There’s no other way to say it: the Democrat party is the party of violence.


To be clear, I’m talking about the people at the top, the people in charge, the people steering our nation off a cliff.


Because today, in 2024, the Democrat Party has become the party of pedophiles, of murderers, of war mongers and rapists, of dog torturers, Satanic cultists, druggies, dictators, and assassins: but above all, they are the party of violence.


And if you’re voting for these monsters, what does that say about you?


The events from Saturday, July 13th, will go down in history as one of the darkest days in America—but sadly, it shouldn’t be surprising.


https://www.oann.com/video/pearsonsharpreports/violent-democrats-responsible-for-attempt-on-trumps-life/

trumpgun rightsdonald trumpconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsright wing politicsrightwing newsrightwing politics
