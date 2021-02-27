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The Earth Change Disconnect for Don, Fauci, 1/6 Commission, Ron Tyler and Global Magma Intrusion for Marv, Variants Spreading Rapidly, Earth Changes, and More: Feb, 26, 2021
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871 views • February 27, 2021
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Earth Change Disconnect, Fauci, 1/6 by Don
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Ron Tyler Update:https://youtu.be/mT89tlInhvc (start at 36:00)
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Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.26.2021):
Monarch Butterflies: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/the-population-of-monarch-butterflies.html?m=1
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Atlantic Ocean circulation is the weakest in at least 1,600 years: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/atlantic-ocean-gulf-stream-system-amoc-weakest-1600-years/
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Why This Tornado Season Could be Very Active: https://youtu.be/EqJc1RFuZ2U
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Massive hailstorm hits South Africa: https://youtu.be/xMUpjEs6yMg
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700+ Children Remain in Detention at US Border: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/700-children-remain-in-detention-at-us-border-200-for-over-48-hours-amid-spike-in-unaccompanied-crossings/
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5G Tech is a modern scourge: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-25-5g-scourge-humans-environment.html
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Trucker Promised $25,000 to Haul Load of Drugs Into U.S. Gets Quite a Surprise: https://www.transportationnation.com/trucker-promised-25000-to-haul-load-of-drugs-into-u-s-gets-quite-a-surprise/
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U.S. Govt. Says UFO Disclosure Coming Soon! https://www.infowars.com/posts/u-s-govt-says-ufo-disclosure-coming-soon/
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Federal Judge Strikes Down Eviction Moratorium: https://youtu.be/K5CRKOoD_wI
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"Attack of the Murder Hornets": https://youtu.be/Y3GWzP3mcpA
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(Safer at Home) COVID-19 mutates and America goes under martial law: https://youtu.be/f1G3iiPiegk
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CIDRAP: https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2021/02/new-covid-19-
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Corona Committee Session 38 in Interview With Catherine Austin Fitts: https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/02/corona-committee-session-38-in-interview-with-catherine-austin-fitts/
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Biden’s Journey: Change Is Imperceptible: https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/bidens-journey-change-is-imperceptible/
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Where Do People Fit into a Global Hazard Model? https://eos.org/features/where-do-people-fit-into-a-global-hazard-model
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"California variant" of COVID. They are saying it could be more deadly. Is Songbird coming? https://youtu.be/HXKFhhy4QWY https://youtu.be/xdYy0pmMZWI New York: https://youtu.be/7PtOAC69C3Y
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Biden Strikes Syria Without Congressional Approval, Angering The Whole World: https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-live-biden-strikes-syria-without-congressional-approval-angering-the-whole-world/
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Vaccination ‘passports’ may open society, but inequity looms: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-vaccination-passports-7a8ce11ce37c309d97969ab71df26e62
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https://apnews.com/article/health-mogadishu-coronavirus-pandemic-somalia-aa81aa83d77d387f444c1f6ff405e85a
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https://apnews.com/article/new-york-california-coronavirus-pandemic-new-york-city-afebab398d7630a0ec74ee4560ef6e86
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https://apnews.com/article/bahrain-dubai-united-arab-emirates-persian-gulf-tensions-coronavirus-pandemic-706500afe1fe80156ca40eb481b02176
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https://apnews.com/article/which-virus-vaccine-shot-is-best-82a23b237ffb6a15624daa8616166f00
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https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-25-pentagon-almost-75-percent-reject-coronavirus-vaccine.html
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Bill Gates [Genocidal MONSTER]? https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-25-bill-gates-philanthropist-or-eugenicist.html
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https://journal-neo.org/2014/10/26/why-is-the-pentagon-making-ebola-therapeutic-and-cdc-patenting-ebola-strains-2/
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Nurse in L.A.: https://youtu.be/O5SyVKtfm2M
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Earth Change Disconnect, Fauci, 1/6 by Don
--
Ron Tyler Update:https://youtu.be/mT89tlInhvc (start at 36:00)
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.26.2021):
Monarch Butterflies: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/the-population-of-monarch-butterflies.html?m=1
--
Atlantic Ocean circulation is the weakest in at least 1,600 years: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/atlantic-ocean-gulf-stream-system-amoc-weakest-1600-years/
--
Why This Tornado Season Could be Very Active: https://youtu.be/EqJc1RFuZ2U
--
Massive hailstorm hits South Africa: https://youtu.be/xMUpjEs6yMg
--
700+ Children Remain in Detention at US Border: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/700-children-remain-in-detention-at-us-border-200-for-over-48-hours-amid-spike-in-unaccompanied-crossings/
--
5G Tech is a modern scourge: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-25-5g-scourge-humans-environment.html
--
Trucker Promised $25,000 to Haul Load of Drugs Into U.S. Gets Quite a Surprise: https://www.transportationnation.com/trucker-promised-25000-to-haul-load-of-drugs-into-u-s-gets-quite-a-surprise/
--
U.S. Govt. Says UFO Disclosure Coming Soon! https://www.infowars.com/posts/u-s-govt-says-ufo-disclosure-coming-soon/
--
Federal Judge Strikes Down Eviction Moratorium: https://youtu.be/K5CRKOoD_wI
--
"Attack of the Murder Hornets": https://youtu.be/Y3GWzP3mcpA
--
(Safer at Home) COVID-19 mutates and America goes under martial law: https://youtu.be/f1G3iiPiegk
--
CIDRAP: https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2021/02/new-covid-19-
--
Corona Committee Session 38 in Interview With Catherine Austin Fitts: https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/02/corona-committee-session-38-in-interview-with-catherine-austin-fitts/
--
Biden’s Journey: Change Is Imperceptible: https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/bidens-journey-change-is-imperceptible/
--
Where Do People Fit into a Global Hazard Model? https://eos.org/features/where-do-people-fit-into-a-global-hazard-model
--
"California variant" of COVID. They are saying it could be more deadly. Is Songbird coming? https://youtu.be/HXKFhhy4QWY https://youtu.be/xdYy0pmMZWI New York: https://youtu.be/7PtOAC69C3Y
--
Biden Strikes Syria Without Congressional Approval, Angering The Whole World: https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-live-biden-strikes-syria-without-congressional-approval-angering-the-whole-world/
--
Vaccination ‘passports’ may open society, but inequity looms: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-vaccination-passports-7a8ce11ce37c309d97969ab71df26e62
--
https://apnews.com/article/health-mogadishu-coronavirus-pandemic-somalia-aa81aa83d77d387f444c1f6ff405e85a
--
https://apnews.com/article/new-york-california-coronavirus-pandemic-new-york-city-afebab398d7630a0ec74ee4560ef6e86
--
https://apnews.com/article/bahrain-dubai-united-arab-emirates-persian-gulf-tensions-coronavirus-pandemic-706500afe1fe80156ca40eb481b02176
--
https://apnews.com/article/which-virus-vaccine-shot-is-best-82a23b237ffb6a15624daa8616166f00
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-25-pentagon-almost-75-percent-reject-coronavirus-vaccine.html
--
Bill Gates [Genocidal MONSTER]? https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-25-bill-gates-philanthropist-or-eugenicist.html
--
https://journal-neo.org/2014/10/26/why-is-the-pentagon-making-ebola-therapeutic-and-cdc-patenting-ebola-strains-2/
--
Nurse in L.A.: https://youtu.be/O5SyVKtfm2M
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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