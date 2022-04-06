© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022：Mr. Steve Bannon suggested we use GETTR everyday to record our real life and spread our voice of justice! This is unbearable for the CCP. In fact, it means that we are strangling the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party every day! What Wang Qishan is most worried about now is the legitimacy of the CCP's governance!