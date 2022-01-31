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SOCIETY OF LOYOLA, THE SECRET OATH; THE VATICAN PHARISEE PUZZLE
Exit Babylon
Exit Babylon
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Congressional Record-Senate,64th Congress 1st Session,Volume 53 Part 7,page 6781,25 April 1916. SECRET TREATY OF VERONA=Jesuit plan for Control of America.Extreme Oath of the Jesuits these 2 documents display the Roman Catholic Agenda and intent of usurpation of American Government.
First published under title Monita privata Societatis Jesu, Notobrigae, 1612 (i. e. Cracow, 1614) cf. Wetzer und Welte's Kirchenlexikon. 2 aufl. 1886-1901. v. 8, col. 1776

The secret instructions of the Jesuits ; also the four vows of the Jesuits, the oath of secrecy of 1680, and Tetzel's indulgence of 15th April, 1517.

[v.1] https://archive.org/download/secretinstructio460lond/secretinstructio460lond.pdf
[v.2] https://archive.org/download/secretinstructio00brow/secretinstructio00brow.pdf
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Jesuit Order as a Synagogue of Jews https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzacec42bbvkvy3i7hlp2ymgtvnsmzyan2myi7bylphbboamgbaoyjwl4?filename=%28Studies%20in%20medieval%20and%20Reformation%20traditions%20volume%20146%29%20Robert%20Aleksander%20Maryks%20-%20The%20Jesuit%20Order%20as%20a%20Synagogue%20of%20Jews-BRILL%20%282009%29.pdf

Jesuit Survival and Restoration: A Global History, 1773-1900 https://ipfs.io/ipfs/bafykbzacea37lfdw3f57b22geoiupqszzrypugtelfa2dpegqw4i7ydnpgzrs?filename=%28Studies%20in%20the%20History%20of%20Christian%20Traditions%29%20Robert%20Aleksander%20Maryks%20-%20Jesuit%20Survival%20and%20Restoration_%20A%20Global%20History%2C%201773-1900-Brill%20Academic%20Publishers%20%282014%29.pdf
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jesuitstraitorsoaths
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