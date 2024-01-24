The Faith of Simeon | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Be inspired as you learn from Luke 2:25-38 about the Faith of Simeon, who waited and held firm to what God spoke to him long before he saw the newborn Jesus. What God tells you is well worth waiting for and yet are we obedient to His Word? Simeon, saw the Faithfulness of God that promised Salvation and Redemption, being fulfilled as he held the baby Jesus, not just for Israel but a universal promise for the nations, Jesus the Light of the world! We too have a story to tell the nations, the story of Redemption…God who gave Himself in order that you and I could come back and live with Him. Like Simeon, we too should declare that Salvation is available for all people, Jesus is the answer for every question, an inspiration to All, and it’s Jesus that gives us the reason to live.





