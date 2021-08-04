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Turn Cancelled Microgreen Orders Into New Potential Customers!
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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60 views • August 04, 2021
▶️Web: https://kcgardensavl.com
▶️Schedule Garden Consult: https://bit.ly/3q4ib8o
▶️Garden Seed (True Leaf): https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
▶️Micro seed/supplies: https://bit.ly/3mK2a5h
▶️Socials: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange
#microgreens #kcgardens #samples

If your microgreens business has a lot of home delivery customers, you probably get to deal with lots of cancelled orders mid-summer due to vacations! Use the extra in combination with some fresh sheets and marketing material to drop off at businesses you think would appreciate your product!
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Support Videos Like This:
Become a Patron: https://bit.ly/3yChiZo
Website Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9
Paypal Direct: https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange
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WNC Local Growing Resources:
Soil/Hardware: https://bit.ly/3bF0msc
Garden Seeds: https://sowtrueseed.com/
______________________

Supplies:
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl
Lights (Flourescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/2KTThZu
Soil (LOTUS): https://bit.ly/2XBhk2y
Trays: https://bit.ly/37Lnras
Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
_____________________

Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
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NOTE: This description contains affiliate links that allow you to find the items mentioned in this video and support the channel at no cost to you. While this channel may earn minimal sums when the viewer uses the links, the viewer is in NO WAY obligated to use these links. Thank you for your support!
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businessvegetablesgrowingmicrogreenssampler
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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