Secret Covenant of the Illuminati | NEW WORLD ORDER

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Further Info on Origin :
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_illuminati_21.htm
2 Corinthians 4:4:
“In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.”
John 14:30:
“Hereafter I will not talk much with you: for the prince of this world cometh, and hath nothing in me.”
King James Version (KJV)
The Way Home or Face The Fire, by JAH. The ONLY Survival Plan for all human+Beings. https://jahtruth.net/wayad.htm
https://jahtruth.net/twh.pdf