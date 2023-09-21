The silent Weapon You Take Everywhere

France recently banned sales of the Apple Iphone 12 based on high levels of radiation in its 5G technology. Simultaneously, the Covid vaccines have been tested to contain nano tech and graphene hydroxide. The 5G technology can manipulate these particles in humans. This story has managed to fly under the radar. Yet its potential to influence the world is staggering.France recently banned sales of the Apple Iphone 12 based on high levels of radiation in its 5G technology. Simultaneously, the Covid vaccines have been tested to contain nano tech and graphene hydroxide. The 5G technology can manipulate these particles in humans. This story has managed to fly under the radar. Yet its potential to influence the world is staggering.

