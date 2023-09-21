Create New Account
The silent Weapon You Take Everywhere
19 Subscribers
7 views
Published Yesterday

France recently banned sales of the Apple Iphone 12 based on high levels of radiation in its 5G technology. Simultaneously, the Covid vaccines have been tested to contain nano tech and graphene hydroxide. The 5G technology can manipulate these particles in humans. This story has managed to fly under the radar. Yet its potential to influence the world is staggering.

Keywords
newsalex jonesinfowarspoliticsdeep statewar roomowen shroyerconspiracynew world orderoligarchyswamp

