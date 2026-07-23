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Death and life are in the power of the tongue
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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Credits to Jesus is Lord


How true how death and life are in the power of the tongue. As Christ says in Matthew 12:37,For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

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fatherdeathgodholy spiritlifeyeshuason of godelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthpower of the tongueanother comforter
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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