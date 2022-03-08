EP 2842 6PM MIKE LINDELL LIVE WITH PETE MASSIVE CLASS ACTION FILED AGAINST VOTING MACHINE CO's

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A class action lawsuit is about to be filed against Dominion Voting Systems and related entities alleging that the election agent has infringed on the rights of ordinary Americans “under the First Amendment to participate in the public debate regarding election integrity and security.”
Mike Lindell, who has his own separate lawsuit against Dominion, announced the news on “War Room” on Thursday, and said the lawsuit should be filed in U.S. District Court in Colorado by Friday.
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Convoy Update: John Spiropoulos https://letsrollamerica.us/
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