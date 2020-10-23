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Google Unveils Project Mineral SMART New Robot Workers To Replace Human Agricultual Laborers And Consolidate Further Centralized Control Of Food Production
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83 views • October 23, 2020
Sourced KGUN9 News App
Title: TECH TUESDAY: Smart Robotic Workers & NASA Lands On Asteroid
SMART = Ai
Ai = Posthuman
Title: TECH TUESDAY: Smart Robotic Workers & NASA Lands On Asteroid
SMART = Ai
Ai = Posthuman
Keywords
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