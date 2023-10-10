Your Whole Life Is Governed By Your Soul, Unworthy Emotion, Is There Another Way to Release Emotion Apart From Crying? Causal Emotion Release, Emotional Healing and Law Of Attraction

“IF YOU DEAL WITH THE EMOTION, EVERYTHING WILL CHANGE INSTANTLY AROUND YOU. YOUR SOUL IS THE TRUE THING THAT IS GUIDING YOUR LIFE. YOUR SOUL IS YOU, THE REAL YOU.”

“IT’S THE TRUTH THAT CONNECTS YOU TO GOD AND TO YOURSELF. SO GO INTO THE TRUTH.”

20080830 The Human Soul - The Power Of Your Soul P2

