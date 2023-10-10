Your Whole Life Is Governed By Your Soul, Unworthy Emotion, Is There Another Way to Release Emotion Apart From Crying? Causal Emotion Release, Emotional Healing and Law Of Attraction

Original:https://youtu.be/MnKR0-nDU3Q
20080830 The Human Soul - The Power Of Your Soul P2
Cut:
48m46s-56m26s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
*******************************
“IT’S THE TRUTH THAT CONNECTS YOU TO GOD AND TO YOURSELF. SO GO INTO THE TRUTH.”
@ 49m54s
“GRIEVING IS THE HEALING EMOTION.”
@ 51m01s
“IF YOU DEAL WITH THE EMOTION, EVERYTHING WILL CHANGE INSTANTLY AROUND YOU. YOUR SOUL IS THE TRUE THING THAT IS GUIDING YOUR LIFE. YOUR SOUL IS YOU, THE REAL YOU.”
@ 55m27s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.