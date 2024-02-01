Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Bidan]'s Green New Scam
channel image
Son of the Republic
637 Subscribers
171 views
Published 17 hours ago

We Are The Carbon They Want To Zero Out

* The ‘Green New Deal’ is on the brink of collapse.

* It’s all a scam.

* This would bankrupt America.

* Follow the evidence.

* Depopulation — that’s what “Carbon Reduction” and “Carbon Zero” is really about.


Paradigm Press | Jim Rickards: Green New Scam Will Bankrupt America (31 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/-HgcKxTnI_M

Keywords
climate alarmismclimate changenew world orderclimate activismdepopulationtyrannygreen new dealgreen energyclimate hoaxtotalitarianismgreen dreamclimate cultjim rickardsclimate fraudclimate scammanufactured crisisgreat resetgreen fraudcarbon zeroanti-humanismgreen new scamcarbon reductionclimate racketgreen racketmatt insley

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket