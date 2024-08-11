BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rowan Atkinson’s Brilliant 2012 Address Defending Freedom of Speech in the UK
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
The forerunner of the Defend Free Speech campaign in the UK was called “Reform Section 5”. This address by British comedian Rowan Atkinson at the launch event in Parliament should be heard by every politician, journalist and campaigner before they start calling for laws to silence those they regard as ‘extremists’.


“Underlying prejudices, injustices or resentments are not addressed by arresting people: they are addressed by the issues being aired, argued and dealt with preferably outside the legislative process. For me, the best way to increase society’s resistance to insulting or offensive speech is to allow a lot more of it. As with childhood diseases, you can better resist those germs to which you have been exposed.” - Rowan Atkinson (Oct 16, 2012)


Reform Section 5: http://reformsection5.org.uk/

Full transcript: http://reformsection5.org.uk/2012/10/rowan-atkinsons-speech-at-rs5-parliamentary-reception/


free speechfreedomcensorshipcurrent eventsintolerancepoliticssocial mediauk1st amendmentgovernmentspeechhuman rightsriotsrowan atkinsonreform section 5
