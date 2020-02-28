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BREAKING: Fire erupts at train station in central Paris!!
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67 views • February 28, 2020
A massive fire at Paris Gare de Lyon Train Station!
Smoke fills the the air near the Gare de Lyon in #Paris due to demonstrators setting multiple fires to vehicles in relation to a concert.
Smoke fills the the air near the Gare de Lyon in #Paris due to demonstrators setting multiple fires to vehicles in relation to a concert.
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