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Society is Degenerating
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350 views • October 05, 2019
de·gen·er·ate - to sink into a low intellectual or moral state.
Witnessing the current state of society and comparing it to even a decade ago, one can't help but notice a clear degenerative path, seemingly toward disintegration. Things that would seem deplorable in the past now seem to be becoming more and more acceptable, even normal.
Aborted fetuses sold off organ by organ like car parts, sick and twisted sexual fetishes being collectively celebrated, cannibalism suggested as a solution to climate change, girls as young a eleven legally allowed to go topless in Colorado - it seems there's no end to this collective slide into perversion and depravity.
Join us for this episode of Objective:Health, where we talk about degeneracy - humanity's increasingly low intellectual and moral state.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Witnessing the current state of society and comparing it to even a decade ago, one can't help but notice a clear degenerative path, seemingly toward disintegration. Things that would seem deplorable in the past now seem to be becoming more and more acceptable, even normal.
Aborted fetuses sold off organ by organ like car parts, sick and twisted sexual fetishes being collectively celebrated, cannibalism suggested as a solution to climate change, girls as young a eleven legally allowed to go topless in Colorado - it seems there's no end to this collective slide into perversion and depravity.
Join us for this episode of Objective:Health, where we talk about degeneracy - humanity's increasingly low intellectual and moral state.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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