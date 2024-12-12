Movie star destroyed by VAXX poison induced STROKE (probable)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jamie Foxx "Mystery Illness" Finally Revealed
12/10/2024 7:01 AM PT
Jamie Foxx has finally lifted the veil on the mystery surrounding his health scare, revealing he suffered a stroke last year that brought him perilously close to death.
In his new Netflix comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., Foxx disclosed that he experienced a brain bleed in April 2023, which led to a stroke while he was in the middle of filming Back in Action in Atlanta.
