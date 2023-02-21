2/19/2023 Miles Guo: Bao Fan, who recently disappeared, is a man that even shocked Xi Jinping and one of the top three figures helping Wang Qishan and Meng Jianzhu launder money in Hong Kong and Macau.
#Baofan #Wangqishan #Mengjianzhu #moneylaundering
2/19/2023 文贵直播：最近消失的包凡是令习近平都感到震惊的角色，他是帮助王岐山和孟建柱在香港和澳门洗钱的前三号人物
#包凡 #王岐山 #孟建柱 #洗钱
