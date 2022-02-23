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Jordan Peterson’s 'Opinion' After Meeting Reptilian Satanist Elon Musk [20.02.2022]
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384 views • February 23, 2022
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Dr Jordan B. Peterson gives his opinion on Elon Musk. What does Jordan Peterson think of Tesla and SpaceX? What was Jordan Peterson's trip to see Elon Musk's Cyber Truck at the Tesla Factory with Joe Rogan like? Why does Elon's Twitter not read like a normal CEO?
Watch the full episode with Jordan - https://youtu.be/laSK7Pxh0_8
770,237 viewsFeb 20, 2022
Chris Williamson
298K subscribers
https://youtu.be/iRHQMOSVJA0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIaH-gZIVC432YRjNVvnyCA
#jordanpeterson #elonmusk #tesla
Dr Jordan B. Peterson gives his opinion on Elon Musk. What does Jordan Peterson think of Tesla and SpaceX? What was Jordan Peterson's trip to see Elon Musk's Cyber Truck at the Tesla Factory with Joe Rogan like? Why does Elon's Twitter not read like a normal CEO?
Watch the full episode with Jordan - https://youtu.be/laSK7Pxh0_8
770,237 viewsFeb 20, 2022
Chris Williamson
298K subscribers
https://youtu.be/iRHQMOSVJA0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIaH-gZIVC432YRjNVvnyCA
#jordanpeterson #elonmusk #tesla
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