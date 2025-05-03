BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Macron should listen: AI Charles de Gaulle - real quote
55 views • 2 days ago

Macron could do with hearing THIS message from AI Charles de Gaulle:

'Especially Americans… cannot bring themselves to wage [war] wholeheartedly'.

'Russia waging war without restraint, that is why we’re currently closer to it than any other power'.

RT brings REAL quote to life.

Adding: 

Disgraced former Trump NSA Waltz caught using Israeli knockoff of Signal app    

Eagle-eyed analysts of photos of Mike Waltz during an April 30 cabinet meeting found that he was using TM SGNL, a modified version of the Signal messenger with the added feature of retaining and archiving messages.

TM SGNL is made by TeleMessage, an Israeli tech company recently bought out by Oregon-based Smarsh in 2024. Senior execs are Israelis, and CEO Guy Levit’s bio mentions work for an “elite” IDF intelligence unit.

More about Walsh: 

Not (just) over Signal: Waltz ousted because he ANGERED Trump over his 'intense coordination' with Netanyahu — Washington Post

Waltz pushed to strike Iran which Trump OPPOSED

@Sputnik

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
