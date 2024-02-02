Nuclear war, or megavolcano eruptions, will be triggered, to coverup, the fact, that the ozone layer is ruined, from chemtrails.

Disease X is hyper-degenerative xray radiation reaching the earth due to the ozone layer being depleted from climate geoengineering. Ready to become nocturnal, sleeping the day within tombs? Maybe the stories of vampire longevity now begin to make sense.
Fallout World
References:
https://rumble.com/v477gri-vax-for-disease-x-is-already-being-made-at-chemical-warfare-facility.html
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/imminent-ozone-layer-collapse-a-dire-warning-from-a-former-nasa-contract-engineer/
https://www.brighteon.com/421646d6-3be5-4354-88ee-668e5483251a (AIDS was a scam)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPC5lWl4Q8s (WW3, EURO sector, updates)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.