Rising Meat Prices, the Anti-Meat Agenda, and Why They Want You to Eat the Bugs | CLIP | Crossroads

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The world is heading into a food crisis, according to a report from The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the United Nations World Food Programme. Part of this is causing a rise in food prices, and especially of meat. But organizations including the World Economic Forum claim to have a solution to both food shortages, and the environmental impact of meat: eating bugs.
#FoodCrisis #UnitedNations #Meat