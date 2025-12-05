BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
'I grew up in the Jewish community: I told the Israeli govt from the beginning - 🤡 Alex Carp Palantir CEO, DealBook Summit, clip 4.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
54 views • 1 day ago

“I grew up in the Jewish community. …I told the Israeli government from the beginning: Maximum violence to the people organizing violence, minimal violence to the people on the front end.”

— Alex Karp

This is a war prophet with Palantir-level kill lists and God-mode surveillance.

He also mocks critics of Israel as having “Jewish derangement syndrome,” and shrugs off accusations of conspiracy by saying:

“A lot of Jews are successful. It’s not all conspiracy. It’s a fact.”

Then frames violence as righteous, efficient, and moral, if you believe in “the rule of law.” But whose law? Whose definitions? Palantir’s?

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
