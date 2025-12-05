'I grew up in the Jewish community: I told the Israeli govt from the beginning - 🤡 Alex Carp Palantir CEO, DealBook Summit, clip 4.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“I grew up in the Jewish community. …I told the Israeli government from the beginning: Maximum violence to the people organizing violence, minimal violence to the people on the front end.”
— Alex Karp
This is a war prophet with Palantir-level kill lists and God-mode surveillance.
He also mocks critics of Israel as having “Jewish derangement syndrome,” and shrugs off accusations of conspiracy by saying:
“A lot of Jews are successful. It’s not all conspiracy. It’s a fact.”
Then frames violence as righteous, efficient, and moral, if you believe in “the rule of law.” But whose law? Whose definitions? Palantir’s?