Pushing Putin to War; Engineered Famine, Lawlessnes & Chaos; Trump n J6 treatment vs Antifa n BLM Gangsters! Pardon Perry! Repent! Judgement Coming!

Upside down, inside out and backwards! The law is absent when Republicans are on trial with Trumped up charges; while criminals and lawbreakers go free. Biden follows in the path of evil kings in the Old Testament who "did what was evil in the sight of the LORD, and rested with their fathers." Life is short! Doing evil without repentance reaps eternal damnation. Repent while there is still time, for like Israel and Judah, prophesied judgment is coming!

