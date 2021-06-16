Biden Follies - Boris Johnson Feminine Side

Biden to designate Pulse nightclub as national memorial, renews gun control calls on mass shooting anniversaryPresident Joe Biden announced Saturday that he would designate Pulse nightclub, where 49 people were gunned down five years ago, a national memorial, as he again called on Congress to pass gun control legislation.In Orlando, Florida, a gunman opened fire, killing 49 and leaving 53 wounded at the LGBTQ nightclub in 2016.Biden pushed for the Senate to take up House-passed legislation to close loopholes to background checks, ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, establish "red flag" laws and eliminate gun manufacturers’ liability immunity.Biden Orders Agencies to Promote LGBT Rights Worldwide: The 'U.S. Belongs at the Forefront'The White House released the memorandum shortly after Biden said in a speech at the State Department that he wants his agencies to “reinvigorate our leadership on the LGBTQI issues and do it internationally.”The memorandum says, “brave lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) activists” around the world “are fighting for equal protection under the law, freedom from violence, and recognition of their fundamental human rights.”‘Unconstitutional’ – Federal Judge Suspends Biden’s Racist, Anti-White Farmer Debt Relief ProgramA federal judge in Wisconsin halted Joe Biden’s anti-white farmer debt relief program.Judge William Griesbach of Wisconsin’s Eastern District, a George W. Bush appointee, issued the temporary stay this week in response to a lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.In March Joe Biden signed a gargantuan $1.9 trillion ‘Covid’ stimulus package that had nothing to do with Covid – the Democrats buried the racist, anti-white farmer relief program in the massive spending bill.Boris to G7: We Must ‘Build Back Better’ in a ‘More Gender-Neutral, More Feminine Way’Prime Minister Boris Johnson told fellow world leaders that they should be “building back better” in a “more gender-neutral, perhaps more feminine way” at a G7 roundtable.Fresh from comparing himself and 78-year-old U.S. President Joe Biden to Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt planning the reconstruction of a post-war world in 1941, Prime Minister Johnson reiterated his commitment to the ‘Build Back Better’ agenda at what the BBC described as a “fireside chat” of world leaders in Cornwall in his wokest speech to date.Trudeau Urged to Drop Border Ambiguity and Salvage Summer TravelTourism businesses pushed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to relax stringent Canadian border rules in time to salvage the summer travel season, calling for a nationwide plan to reopen the country as the Covid-19 pandemic eases. The Tourism Industry Association of Canada, the National Airlines Council of Canada and other business groups lambasted the government’s lack of clarity over future travel