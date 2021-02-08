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The Doctrine of Unconditional Election
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27 views • February 08, 2021
This video is about the holy doctrine Unconditional Election of God in the Bible. The Bible doesn't say it is of man's will to get saved anywhere in the holy scriptures. Find out what the Bible really says about the process of sanctification unto salvation and its true meaning.
If you'd like to help this ministry please send it to:
Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
Culleoka, Tn. 38451
And thanks.
If you'd like to help this ministry please send it to:
Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
Culleoka, Tn. 38451
And thanks.
Keywords
predestinationgod hatesunconditional electionrejected by the worldsovereignty of godjacob have i loved but esau have i hateda remnant will be savedgod has mercy on whom he willsgod has compassion on whom he has compassionbefore the foundation of the worldhearing ear and the seeing eyesanctified by the holy spiritour righteousness is of god
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