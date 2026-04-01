🇺🇸🪖 US naval invasion of Iran may begin this week – ex-CIA officer

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The Pentagon is ramping up troop redeployments to the Middle East with an eye toward a possible amphibious operation, predicts ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson.
What military assets are being deployed:
➡️ F-16 multi role fighters
➡️ A-10 Thunderbolt close air support aircraft
➡️ AH-64 Apache attack helicopters
This highlights Trump’s aim to capture Iranian islands and gain control of the Strait of Hormuz, the expert states.
However, US anti-missile capabilities are being depleted, and several vital radars have been destroyed, he admits.
The war isn’t going according to Trump’s plans, no matter how much he lies to his people, Johnson concludes.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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