Global Energy Demolition is the New COVID-1984. Welcome to the End of the World (As They Scripted It)

Strap in, because we’re officially at the point of no return. If you still think the Orange Man is playing 4D chess to save you, wake up. Trump’s energy demolition threat has gone from ‘48 hours’ to ‘5 days’ after claiming a ‘productive’ negotiation with ‘someone’ in Iran, only for Iran to basically call him a psychopathic liar. But not before a certain pre-event tweet made Epstein’s insider satanic pedovore club even more billions and trillions as the oil price suddenly went down.





ECI Development:

https://ecidevelopment.com/destination/nicaragua/





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***** Sources for this video *****









Intro song: Immortal Technique - Point of no return: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMIz85Yn7hM





ECI development link (Nicaragua et al); https://ecidevelopment.com/destination/nicaragua/





Trump saying they will hold off for 5 days “Strong Talks With Iran”:

https://x.com/ProudSocialist/status/2036085747774558340?s=20





Trump & Ayatollah clip: https://x.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/2036085377333624926?s=20





Refinery on fire in Tabasco:

https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/2034038320448344200?s=20





Port Arthur Fire:

https://x.com/Breaking911/status/2036233543362240995?s=20





Atlanta Airport TSA Lines:

https://x.com/Breaking911/status/2036073922622283940?s=20





SF Airport Lines:

https://x.com/KryssyLaReina/status/2036093604767096959?s=20





Air Canada:

https://x.com/Breaking911/status/2036117653136216508?s=20





Ice Kidnapping In Airport:

https://x.com/lllliatttt/status/2036074155678781820?s=20





US Oil Reserve Truth:

https://x.com/LetsStopC9/status/2035728837439304024?s=20





Australian Petrol Shortages 1;

https://x.com/gaurav_kochar/status/2035679474432483536?s=20





Australian Empty Supermarket:

https://x.com/van00sa/status/2035342631216021891?s=20





https://x.com/realstewpeters/status/2035255499688440124?s=20



