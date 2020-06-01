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Tal Schaller - Vaccins, vous pouvez enfin dire NON, c'est la mort annoncée d'un empire mortifère !
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19 views • June 01, 2020
Import YT 23 janvier 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgobmiYFpJw
Chaîne YT Tal Schaller : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsErDjBW330E-axwjFIUiLQ
NEWSLETTER GRATUITE : https://www.santeglobale.world/newsletter/
l'interview du professeur jean bernard fourtillan sur radio libertés et le succès de robert kennedy qui a gagné un procès contre le gouvernement américain pour avoir menti depuis 30 ans sur la sécurité et l'efficacité des vaccins permettent de mettre fin au génocide vaccinal et de cesser d'empoisonner nos enfants avec des produits toxiques !
infos sur www.santeglobale.info
https://fonds-josefa.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Certificat_expertise_aluminium.pdf
Chaîne YT Tal Schaller : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsErDjBW330E-axwjFIUiLQ
NEWSLETTER GRATUITE : https://www.santeglobale.world/newsletter/
l'interview du professeur jean bernard fourtillan sur radio libertés et le succès de robert kennedy qui a gagné un procès contre le gouvernement américain pour avoir menti depuis 30 ans sur la sécurité et l'efficacité des vaccins permettent de mettre fin au génocide vaccinal et de cesser d'empoisonner nos enfants avec des produits toxiques !
infos sur www.santeglobale.info
https://fonds-josefa.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Certificat_expertise_aluminium.pdf
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