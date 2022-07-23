X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [WEF]/[CB] Agenda Is About To Backfire On Them, Watch Putin

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2831a - July 22, 2022

The [WEF]/[CB] Agenda Is About To Backfire On Them, Watch Putin



The climate agenda is falling apart, the people are not with the [WEF], they can see through their agenda. Putin makes deal with Ukraine to allow grain to be shipped out of Black Sea ports and he meets with Opec.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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