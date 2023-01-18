Blood Analysis - This is a Vaccinated Blood Sample analyzed again after 45 days. Here is what the "Blood" looks like.

The video is still images taken from video microscopy of a blood sample originally analyzed on 12/05/22 from an individual who received the first two doses of Phizer and 3 Phizer boosters. This is what is observed 45 days later under the microscope. Do these structures belong in blood? Does it even resemble blood? What are they turning people into? Are these structures causing Sudden Deaths, Myocarditis, Pericarditis and Blood Clots. The evidence is right here. For those who have eyes, See!
