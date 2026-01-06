US plans to confiscate/steal Venezuela's $60Billion crypto currency reserves

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇸🥷🇻🇪The US plans to confiscate Venezuela's cryptocurrency reserves
We're talking about a hidden storage with 600,000 bitcoins worth 60 billion dollars. These funds were obtained from the sale of oil, gold, and USDT in circumvention of sanctions
Adding:
So You Want to Overthrow a Country: The American Starter Kit
➡️Step 1 - Invent a criminal network (e.g., “Cartel de los Soles”).
➡️Step 2 - Publicly designate it as a terrorist organization.
➡️Step 3 - Assert—without judicial process—that the sitting head of state leads it.
➡️Step 4 - Reclassify military action as “counter-terrorism” to bypass legislative approval.
➡️Step 5 - Conduct an illegal operation against a sovereign state kidnapping its leadership.
➡️Step 6 - Rebrand the action afterward as a law-enforcement or police operation.
➡️Step 7 - Quietly walk back earlier claims about the organization’s existence or structure.
➡️Step 8 - Rely on media churn and public amnesia to bury the contradictions.
➡️Step 9 - Declare the operation justified and move on.
Just follow this easy 9-step program and you’ll be overthrowing governments and seizing assets faster than you can say "rules-based international order."