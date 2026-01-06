🇺🇸🥷🇻🇪The US plans to confiscate Venezuela's cryptocurrency reserves

We're talking about a hidden storage with 600,000 bitcoins worth 60 billion dollars. These funds were obtained from the sale of oil, gold, and USDT in circumvention of sanctions

So You Want to Overthrow a Country: The American Starter Kit

➡️Step 1 - Invent a criminal network (e.g., “Cartel de los Soles”).

➡️Step 2 - Publicly designate it as a terrorist organization.

➡️Step 3 - Assert—without judicial process—that the sitting head of state leads it.

➡️Step 4 - Reclassify military action as “counter-terrorism” to bypass legislative approval.

➡️Step 5 - Conduct an illegal operation against a sovereign state kidnapping its leadership.

➡️Step 6 - Rebrand the action afterward as a law-enforcement or police operation.

➡️Step 7 - Quietly walk back earlier claims about the organization’s existence or structure.

➡️Step 8 - Rely on media churn and public amnesia to bury the contradictions.

➡️Step 9 - Declare the operation justified and move on.

Just follow this easy 9-step program and you’ll be overthrowing governments and seizing assets faster than you can say "rules-based international order."