If Needed, Stand Alone with Jessica & Shane Knock

Two Things made David the great man of Yah who he was:
- He made his Generals and Captains "Great" and of 1000s. It was Abishai, Joab and Shammah's "FIGHT" that established them as great generals and it will be "Your Fight" that shall establish you "on High."
- It was their fight and righteousness that brought victory
2 Samuel 22 shows "How Yah Feels " over His righteous ones. In David's day of distress, he was delivered form all his enemies. They had "Battle Scares," but not "Battle Fatigue." They where "Battle Hardened and this is how true believers shall stand throughout the last 7 years... "Battle Hardened," showing their "Battle Scares," not giving into "Fatigue or a Wounded," spirit.
Paul says... "After doing all, Just STAND."
Please consider subscribing to our YouTube Channels: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjuuiJf9ITFV-VctouHxVbQ https://www.youtube.com/@stephenpidgeon9616
EWHAL Facebook Page – Please Like & Follow: https://fb.watch/k7_r_Uv0UN/
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/eatinwildhoney/174
Brighteon Video: https://www.brighteon.com/97b7dcdd-ae...
Websites & Ministry Information: https://eatinwildhoneyandlocusts.co.uk https://www.cepher.net/ Email: [email protected] [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.