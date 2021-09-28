BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FDA Vaccine Plot Exposed
The African Blogger
The African Blogger
178 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
838 views • September 28, 2021
Damning Revelations During an FDA Vaccine Advisory Hearing 09/17/2021

In an 8 hour hearing focused on vaccine booster shots, the FDA heard scathing testimony from front line doctors, virologists, and other scientists.

They describe a string of lies by the CDC, FDA and big pharma, the fiddling of data, bias in studies or lack of studies whatsoever, Pfizer gaming trials, regulatory misdirection, significant side effects, higher mortality rates from the gene therapy vaccines relative to the lives they reportedly save, weak evidence for gene therapy product efficacy, and more.

Without using the exact language, they outline an ADE scenario occurring in Israel, the most vaccinated country in the world, where cases are at an all time high. Unvaccinated Uttar Pradesh, now declared COVID free, is mentioned as a contrasting success story and they recommend revisiting repurposed drugs i.e. "Ivermectin.”

https://rumble.com/vn354v-fda-vaccine-plot-exposed.html
Keywords
trumpmike adamsvaccinesbig pharmaobamafdacdchollywoodpedophiliaglobalistbidensorosbill gatesclintonsconservative newselection fraudelitistsidney powellcovid19lin wood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Garrison Vance
Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Sterling Ashworth
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy