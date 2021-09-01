Australian man feels like he made a deal with the devil after getting the jab

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
He got the jab for the job he loves, too bad his job will cost him his life... and the jab IS the adversaries jab.
NOTHING is worth you losing your soul.
1 Corinthians 3: 16-17:
16 Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you?
17 If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.
Mirrored - Pirate Pete