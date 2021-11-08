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Ringless honey mushroom forage Florida panhandle
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42 views • November 08, 2021
Sorry for the video zoom malfunction in the video. Only can film stream of consciousness on my phone. No ability to edit as of now.
Key features of ringless honey mushrooms:
Gill attached to stem and they run down the stem a bit
White spore print
Honey brown cap color but may vary
Grows usually late summer or early fall
Doesn't have a ring like other Armillaria mushroom species
Grows on dead or dying trees
May appear terrestrial but they are not and are growing on buried wood
Didn't mention in video that I was hunting on the upward slope of the edge of a swamp.
Thanks for watching!
Support our small family homestead by buying on etsy under name "SixFlowersCrafts"
Key features of ringless honey mushrooms:
Gill attached to stem and they run down the stem a bit
White spore print
Honey brown cap color but may vary
Grows usually late summer or early fall
Doesn't have a ring like other Armillaria mushroom species
Grows on dead or dying trees
May appear terrestrial but they are not and are growing on buried wood
Didn't mention in video that I was hunting on the upward slope of the edge of a swamp.
Thanks for watching!
Support our small family homestead by buying on etsy under name "SixFlowersCrafts"
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