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Full Press Conference of Trump's Legal Team in DC (11/19/20)
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5 views • November 20, 2020
This press conference is just way too important to ignore.
Here is the full press conference with former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani,Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisors Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.
Here is the full press conference with former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani,Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisors Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.
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