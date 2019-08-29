6 Of Natures Most Powerful Medicinal Plants worth growing in your garden

Wouldn't it be nice to have a beautiful, colorful garden which also happened to provide all the supplements you need for a healthy body and mind? Not everyone is a natural gardener, but there are a range of medicinal plants which also happen to be some of the easiest to grow, suited to a range of climates and soil conditions.



The following 6 plants have scientifically verified medicinal properties.



1.Aloe Vera. Aloe Vera is well known as a skin-friendly plant. It is one medicinal plant people really make use of, since it is generally safe and requires no processing before use. It is a must-have in every garden whether you grow it in pots or in the ground.

The jelly-like, colorless pulp of mature leaves can be applied to minor cuts and burns. It is an excellent moisturizer with anti-inflammatory and mild antimicrobial effect. Regular consumption of aloe vera juice can prevent constipation and relieve other digestive problems, including ulcerative colitis and irritable bowel syndrome.



2.Mint. Mint has one of the highest antioxidant capacities of any food. Mint is effective in fighting cold and cough symptoms due to naturally occurring menthol, and it has been used for thousands of years to soothe an upset stomach and aid in digestion.



3.Lavender. This herb is worth growing for the delightful fragrance of its tiny flowers alone. Inhaling the fragrance of the flowers is sufficient to get relief from headache and depression. The essential oil extracted from the flowers has an important place in aromatherapy. Add a handful of lavender flowers to the bathwater or place pouches of dried flowers under the pillow to get relaxed sleep.



4.Sage. A tea of the leaves can relieve dysmenorrhea and symptoms associated with premenstrual syndrome and menopause. Inhaling an infusion of sage gives relief to respiratory problems, including asthma. It can reduce excessive sweating and salivation too.



5.Chamomile. Chamomile has anti-inflammatory properties which can help with a range of skin conditions and irritation when added to bathwater.

It is also found in a number of topical creams. Chamomile can easily be grown both indoors and outdoors, and the leaves are commonly brewed into a safe and simple tea which can help with relaxation and sleep.



6.Rosemary. This Mediterranean herb is hardy and easy to grow - it thrives in full sunlight. It tastes delicious in food and is a potent source of iron, calcium, and vitamin B6. Rosemary is also a rich source of antioxidants and into inflammatory compounds which aid with circulation, boost the immune system and neutralize free radicals.



The list just goes on and on. Other plants with similar benefits includes Verbena, Echinacea, Thyme, Comfrey, etc.



What’s your favorite herb? Do you have any medicinal plants in your house? please share it in the comments below!