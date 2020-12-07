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Miles Guo: If CCP attacks Taiwan, Russia may not provide any help to CCP, but it may wish CCP dies on Taiwan issue, but Taiwan people need to watch out; CCP’s Academy of Social Sciences among others studied the U.S., but they did not understand the America at all - they did not realize the Americans (regardless Republicans or Democrats) believe in God, know the law and respect the rule of law; President Trump has 2 puzzles to expose, one in judicial sector, the other is intelligence, let’s wait and see
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