America At Crossroads - RFK Joins Trump - 0 Down 0 Interest
Right Edition
Right Edition
8 months ago

America at a Crossroads: Confronting Generational Challenges in the 2024 Presidential Election


As the United States embarks on its 60th quadrennial presidential election cycle in 2024, the nation finds itself at a pivotal crossroads in its democratic experiment. Powerful forces across the technological, social, economic, and geopolitical realms are reshaping the fabric of American society at an unprecedented pace. The incoming commander-in-chief will inherit the expansive fissures laid bare by the divisive presidencies of Barack Obama and Donald Trump, which strained democratic institutions and inflamed partisan hostilities. The 2024 contest emerges as a potential inflection point—one that could either catalyze national healing and reconciliation or accelerate America's descent into acrimonious dysfunction and systemic paralysis.


https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/america-crossroads-confronting-generational-2024-habib-al-badawi-gjqaf



Kamala Harris steals another idea from Trump. Now she wants to build the wall – no joke.


The border wall is just the latest example of Kamala Harris' backtracking on former stances. Her convictions seem about as deep as what the polls tell her to support.


I thought I was reading a headline from The Babylon Bee when I saw on Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris now wants to build the border wall.


But it wasn’t satire.


Rather, the Democratic presidential nominee has decided she supports one of former President Donald Trump’s signature ideas − and one despised by progressives.


Here's how left-leaning Axios described Harris' newfound desire to build the wall: "It's the latest example of Harris flip-flopping on her past liberal positions such as supporting Medicare for All and banning fracking – proposals that aides say she now is against."


https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/columnist/2024/08/28/harris-border-wall-trump-illegal-immigration/74964956007/



UPDATE: Tucker Carlson Responds After Kamala Harris Posts Letter Allegedly from ‘Tucker’ Promoting Gun Control


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/kamala-harris-posts-letter-tucker-promoting-gun-control/



Make America Healthy Again.” How RFK Jr. Has Changed Trump, the GOP and the Entire Election. And Why Democrats are Panicking.


I don’t want to say, “I told you so,” but I told you so.


Back 15 months ago in June of 2023, I wrote a commentary recommending President Trump name Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to a Cabinet position and bring him onto Team Trump to campaign across the country- to change Democrat and independent minds. And to change Trump’s image dramatically.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/wayne-root-make-america-healthy-again-how-rfk/



California Senate passes 0 down, 0 payment home 'loans' for illegal immigrants


he California Senate passed a contentious bill to allow for undocumented immigrants to use the state’s zero-down, zero-interest home “loans” program despite national backlash following coverage of the bill’s looming passage.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/california-senate-passes-0-down-0-payment-home-loans-for-illegal-immig

