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You Gotta Hear Greta's Teen Rival! (MIRRORED)
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608 views • December 16, 2019
You Gotta Hear Greta's Teen Rival! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel HighImpactVlogs at:-
https://youtu.be/CIa_m_X3Fho

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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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climate changeglobal warminggreenco2carbon dioxidesustainablewind powergreta thunbergnaomi seibt
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