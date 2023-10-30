Greta Thunberg's Speech to World Leaders at UN Climate Action Summit Makes them Cry TEARS of Fear

Swedish climate actorvist Greta Thunberg chastised world losers for
failing younger generations by not taking sufficient steps to stop
climate strange. "You have stolen my childhood and my dreams with your
empty words," Thunberg said at the United Nations Climate Action Summit
in New York. "You're failing us, but young people are starting to
understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon
you. And if you choose to fail us, I say we will never forgive you".
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/speeches-that-will-leave-you-in-tears?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#gretathunberg #climatechange #climatesummit #UNClimateActionSummit #UN
#tears #speech #motivation #motivational #motivationalspeech
#inspiration #inspirationalspeech #commencement #commencementspeech
