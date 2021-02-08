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"When I see the Blood" by John O. Foote with Meg Rayborn Dawson for MegzMuzik/MegzPraze
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10 views • February 08, 2021
Christ our Redeemer died on the cross,
Died for the sinner, paid all his due;
Sprinkle your soul with the blood of the Lamb,
And I will pass, will pass over you.
Chorus:
When I see the blood,
When I see the blood,
When I see the blood,
I will pass, I will pass over you.
Chiefest of sinners, Jesus will save;
As He has promised, that He will do;
Wash in the fountain opened for sin,
And I will pass, will pass over you.
Judgment is coming, all will be there,
Each one receiving justly his due;
Hide in the saving sin-cleasing blood,
And I will pass, will pass over you.
O great compassion! O boundless love!
O loving kindness, faithful and true!
Find peace and shelter under the blood,
And I will pass, will pass over you.
Died for the sinner, paid all his due;
Sprinkle your soul with the blood of the Lamb,
And I will pass, will pass over you.
Chorus:
When I see the blood,
When I see the blood,
When I see the blood,
I will pass, I will pass over you.
Chiefest of sinners, Jesus will save;
As He has promised, that He will do;
Wash in the fountain opened for sin,
And I will pass, will pass over you.
Judgment is coming, all will be there,
Each one receiving justly his due;
Hide in the saving sin-cleasing blood,
And I will pass, will pass over you.
O great compassion! O boundless love!
O loving kindness, faithful and true!
Find peace and shelter under the blood,
And I will pass, will pass over you.
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