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True christian Face Persecution
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40 views • January 27, 2022
Many times throughout the gospels Jesus tells us that if we are truly His followers, we will get persecuted. Note, this isn't about getting persecuted for not wearing masks or not getting vaccinated. It' about getting persecuted for following the things Jesus actually taught His disciples to do in the four gospels. Do you even know what those things are? If you don't, how can you even call yourself a Christian?
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