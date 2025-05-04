Vaccinated drivers continue their destruction everywhere!

These are just recent stories. I could make new videos with new stories like this every single week!

I've never heard of these mishaps and carnage before 2021.

It sure would be nice if we could get the vaccination status with each story. Good luck! The only time it was appropriate to ask that was at a concert or restaurant.

Sources

https://www.wtoc.com/2025/05/01/medical-emergency-causes-driver-jump-two-curbs-crash-into-building-according-witnesses/

https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/local/evidence-driver-medical-emergency-before-camp-crash-that-killed-4-isp-says/63-630ca34c-7c73-4810-a958-0bace11fb5d6

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/01/us/illinois-crash-after-school-center.html

https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/man-dies-following-medical-emergency-near-green-lake/QLAIDOETMFGWJNH3FSJ5V5B63A/

https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/article305431291.html

https://x.com/spencernusbaum_/status/1917710774539280653

https://www.kcbd.com/2025/04/26/mother-suffering-medical-emergency-drowns-with-1-year-old-daughter-after-vehicle-crashes-into-river/

Music: Pink Floyd - Welcome To The Machine

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality





You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru





Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report